Prostitution Does Not Pay – Huddah Says Amid Online Spat With Kamene

Alhudah Njoroge alias Huddah Monroe is not your typical businesswoman.

The socialite turned Huddah Cosmetics chief executive did not grow up with a silver spoon in her mouth but is a college drop out who is living life large.

Huddah has been in a social media spat with Kiss 100’s Kamene Goro who accused her of “prostituting” hence the lavish lifestyle.

But according to the her, being a hooker does not pay well especially in the States where every girl is just as beautiful.

“P***** doesn’t pay, especially not in America. Too many beautiful gals who are extremely cheap. If a man gives you $1000 in cash here is a nightmare lol!” she said.

She also mentioned that if getting in between the sheets made her as much money as people assume, she would go easy on her hustle.

“I wish p**** paid as much as people assume coz I wouldn’t be hustling so f**** much. I’d just be laying there,” she wrote.

Huddah also advised her fans to rely more on their brains because, well, looks fade.

She did not however reveal her source of income.

“You can downplay my hard work all you want to make yourself look good. I’m still not revealing all my businesses to the public,” the Insta famous girl said.

She has in the past said that she owns at least seven businesses including the lipstick line and a cloth line released in 2018 dubbed Rebel by Huddah.

“Got about seven businesses or more and I don’t run any. Coming from a poor family, I didn’t graduate, stopped college halfway to give my younger brothers the chance to education.

I am good at setting up businesses then I hire graduates as CEOs, accountants and managers and people with more knowledge on business than me and give them a good pay!” she said.

