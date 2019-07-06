President Uhuru Stuns Netizens As He Prays For Magufuli’s Ailing Mother (Video)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has surprised netizens as a video of him praying for Tanzania President John Magufuli’s ailing mother surfaced online.

The two heads of states were visiting Magufuli’s rural home, Chato Tanzania when Uhuru paid his mother a courtesy call.

In the Video, Magufuli is seen introducing President Uhuru to his mother who is seen lying on the bed.

Uhuru then uttered a few words to her before leading her in prayer in Swahili.

He prayed: “Tuko mbele yako Mwenyezi Mungu siku ya leo. Nimeandamana pamoja na ndugu yangu kwa safari hii ya leo, ambayo imetuleta mpaka kwake nyumbani. Tunakuomba siku ya leo Mungu wetu uendelee kumpatia nafuu, umweke, aweze kupona, aweze kuendelea kuzingatia familia yake.

“Mungu twakuomba umpatie nafuu azidi kuombea taifa letu la Kenya na la Tanzania. Mungu tubariki sisi sote, utuskize siku ya leo na uendelee kutuweka pamoja na uendelee kutupatia Amani ya kudumu, tunaomba hayo machache kwa jina la Yesu Kristu bwana na Mkombozi wetu.”

His prayer has stunned many who claim they had never seen him pray.

During his official visit to Tanzania, Uhuru urged Tanzanians to ignore Jaguar, a man he derided as a ‘villager’.

He exclaimed: “Some politicians talk without thinking and maybe its because they have never left the village to move elsewhere.

“We are brothers and neighbors, nobody can stop a Tanzanian from doing business in Kenya. Neither can anyone stop a Kenyan from coming to get a wife here in Chato,” he affirmed.

His utterances followed Starehe MP Charles Njagua’s alleged “xenophobic remarks” which called on all non-Kenyan traders to be prohibited from carrying out business in the country.

