One Dead, Several Injured As Car Rolled After Safari Rally Event At Syosambu

/Courtesy

One person has died and three others injured in Soysambu, Gilgil after their vehicle rolled several times.

According to Gilgil base commander Robert Mugo, the accident happened as the victims followed a Safari Rally car.

He noted that the vehicle rolled a number of times as the four left the Soysambu Conservancy after completion of the rally.

/Courtesy

Immediately the incident happened, during day two of the event, the Red Cross Society officials rushed to the scene and tried to administer first aid to the survivors.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta flagged off the competition while presenting a cheque of Ksh440 million for the World Rally Championship Safari Project to its chief executive Phineas Kimathi.

Speaking before the flag off, the president noted that the Safari Rally is held in high esteem in Kenya and is very much part of the national psyche.

