Molo MP’s Flimsy Reason For Showing Up Drunk To Meeting, Vows To Fight Alcoholism

Molo Member of Parliament (MP) Kimani Kuria has offered his apology to his constituents for showing up for a meeting while drunk on Thursday.

According to the MP, “mistakes happen” hence his residents should forgive him.

Speaking during a development event, Kuria mentioned that is determined to move on to other more important issues in his region further affirming his fight against the menace of illicit brew in Molo.

The legislator further urged residents to join him in his commitment saying that he will not relent until the battle against the menace is won.

His actions had angered the area residents as the meeting was convened to discuss how to deal with the alcohol menace.

So drunk was Kuria that he had to be shown to his seat.

“We were surprised by what happened; our MP, who we look up to help us deal with alcohol, came here drunk out of his wits,” said one of the area residents.

Another concerned resident said, “He has brought us shame. We used to love him but his actions today left us in shock.”

He was later whisked away by the police as residents threatened to discipline him.

