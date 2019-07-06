Models Reject Ringtone On Live TV As Wife Search Craze Continues (Video)

Gospel singer Alex Apoko popularly known by his stage moniker Ringtone was on Friday night rejected by models on live TV.

The Tenda Wema crooner was on NTV’s The Trend show as were the plus size models who in unanimously said they would not date nor marry the singer.

Hosting the show was Anto Neosoul who asked the models, “”Raise your hand if your answer is yes. How many would date Ringtone?”

None of them raised their hands.

Asked if his new song in which he features Harmonize’s ex girlfriend Jacqueline Wolper as the wife, was dope, the models again replied in the negative.

“Does that jam make it or not?” he posed. There was a resounding “No” response.

A couple of weeks ago, Ringtone took his wife search craze to Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) where he was turned away by security.

Taking to his Instagram page, the controversial singer protested JCC’s move to stop him in a post directed to the church’s Bishop, Allan Kiuna.

“Dear Bishop Kiuna I write to you with a lot of pain man of God. Today I came to your church and was blessed with your message. After the service, I went outside and lifted my placard in search of a wife and what followed from your security was very bad. Just to let you know. Thank you man of God. Your spiritual son Ringtone,” wrote the singer.

Before that, he was arrested near Cooperative University, Karen still looking for his better half.

