Intoxicated Migori Youths Interrupt DP Ruto’s Project Launch

An event graced by Deputy President William Ruto turned chaotic as drunk youths surrounded his motorcade interrupting his speech.

According to the Standard, at least 300 people were responsible for the fracas.

The intoxicated youths heckled Ruto who demanded that they leave the event.

Leaders should focus on development, forge a united front and work for the people. We will continue to pursue causes that enhance quality service delivery; empower wananchi; foster equity and promote oneness. pic.twitter.com/EarURJCqP7 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 6, 2019

“If you don’t want to listen to us then it is better you leave us here and go your own way,” an irate Ruto warned.

“The development projects we have come to launch here today are for the benefit of our youth and can’t afford to have the same people heckle leaders,” he continued after the crowd calmed down.

The DP was in Migori County to launch the Kehancha-Lolgorian Road which cost Ksh2.8 billion.

During the launch of the 75km Isebania-Ikerenge-Kehancha-Ntimaru-Gwitembe-Ang'ata-Lolgorian Road, Kehancha, Kuria West, Migori County. pic.twitter.com/9svY96YlgK — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 6, 2019

