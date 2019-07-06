in NEWS

Intoxicated Migori Youths Interrupt DP Ruto’s Project Launch

An event graced by Deputy President William Ruto turned chaotic as drunk youths surrounded his motorcade interrupting his speech.

According to the Standard, at least 300 people were responsible for the fracas.

The intoxicated youths heckled Ruto who demanded that they leave the event.

“If you don’t want to listen to us then it is better you leave us here and go your own way,” an irate Ruto warned.

“The development projects we have come to launch here today are for the benefit of our youth and can’t afford to have the same people heckle leaders,” he continued after the crowd calmed down.

The DP was in Migori County to launch the Kehancha-Lolgorian Road which cost Ksh2.8 billion.

