KTN’s Hussein Mohammed Weds In A Lavish Swahili Ceremony (Photos)

KTN investigative journalist Hussein Mohammed is officially off the market as he tied the knot on Saturday in a lavish wedding ceremony.

The ceremony, Nikkah, began in the afternoon as most of his colleagues made an appearance to celebrate with their own.

Among those present include, Journalist Ali Manzu(KTN), Yusuf Ibrahim, Hudheifa Aden and Ian Wafula both from BBC, and Citizen TV‘s Hassan Mugambi.

Mohammed who was crowned the Journalist of the Year award by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) in 2018, exchanged vows at Madina Centre Mosque along Mbagathi Way in Nairobi.

Last month, Citizen TV’s Sam Gituku also tied the knot with his lovely wife Ivy Waitherero in a star-studded ceremony.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu