Prominent City Lawyer Karanja Kabage Dies In Road Accident

Prominent city lawyer Karanja Kabage has died.

The businessman is said to have died while driving in Nairobi’s Karen Estate.

According to Capital News, Kabage, 70, could have suffered a heart attack.

In his Saturday morning condolence message to friends and family, President Uhuru Kenyatta described the insurance expert as a resourceful person who was always willing and ready to offer legal aid to those who sought his help.

The head of state who is away in Tanzania also noted that the deceased will remain an inspiration for many in the insurance sector for his “great contribution” to its growth in Kenya.