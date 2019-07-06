Prominent City Lawyer Karanja Kabage Dies In Road Accident

Prominent city lawyer Karanja Kabage has died.
The businessman is said to have died while driving in Nairobi’s Karen Estate.
According to Capital News, Kabage, 70, could have suffered a heart attack.
In his Saturday morning condolence message to friends and family, President Uhuru Kenyatta described the insurance expert as a resourceful person who was always willing and ready to offer legal aid to those who sought his help.
The head of state who is away in Tanzania also noted that the deceased will remain an inspiration for many in the insurance sector for his “great contribution” to its growth in Kenya.
“It is painful to lose a great friend at a time like this. I pray that God will give the family, friends and relatives comfort and fortitude at this trying moment,” the President said.
AU Envoy Raila Odinga also mourned Kabage saying, “It with shock and sadness that I have received news of the untimely demise of lawyer, politician and businessman Karanja Kabage, my heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. May God grant them strength at this trying moment and may his soul rest in eternal peace.”
Kabage was among the notable persons that attended Bob Collymore’s memorial service at All Saints Cathedral.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments