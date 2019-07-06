Jowie “Full Of Life” As Rev Natasha Visits Inmates At Kamiti (Video)

K24 TV cameras caught Joe Irungu alias Jowie looking cheerful as Weekend with Betty host Betty Kyallo accompanied Reverend Lucy Natasha for her charity event at Kamiti Maximum Prison.

Jowie was attending Rev Natasha’s service through which she preaches hope to inmates.

“It’s because I have a strong passion for just giving hope to people who feel rejected. This is a prison where people are on a life sentence. I tell them to look at Kamiti as a college and not a prison,” she told Betty.

View this post on Instagram Look at Prison as a college!!! Cc @revlucynatasha Jowie Irungu features. A post shared by Brian (@_oruta) on Jul 6, 2019 at 2:31am PDT

Jowie has been in remand for close to a year now after he was charged for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani alongside his then, fiancee Jacque Maribe.

The murder is on going with the two denying killing Monica in cold blood at her Lamuria Gardens apartment in September 2018.

Jowie’s bail application has been rejected twice already by Justice James Wakiaga who referred to him as the male version of a slay queen and a woman eater.

