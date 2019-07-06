Jacque Maribe Allegedly Resigns From Citizen TV, Cites Personal Reasons

Jacque Maribe is apparently no longer an employee of Citizen TV.

According to local blogs, Maribe handed in her resignation letter earlier on in the week citing personal reasons.

Well, the former news anchor has in the past eight months been in and out of court after she and her then fiance Joe “Jowie” Irungu were charged with the murder of Monica Kimani.

She was released on bail by Justice Wakiaga but was ordered to not read the news until the case is concluded.

Her employer then moved her to the editorial department.

Word reaching Kahawa Tungu is that the mother of one is looking to concentrate on clearing her name and start over afresh.

According to Nairobi News, her decision was also influenced by her bold support for her friend Dennis Itumbi who was arrested over the alleged Deputy President William Ruto assassination letter.

She (Maribe) was among the very first people who were by Itumbi’s side moments after his arrest.

She has worked with the Royal Media Services owned station since 2012.

She is yet to comment on the development.

