IG Mutyambai Directs DCI To Investigate Lawyer Karanja Kabage’s Death

karanja kabage
Karanja Kabage. [Courtesy]

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai wants DCI George Kinoti to investigate what really caused the death of lawyer Karanja Kabage on Friday night.

According to the IG, Mr Kabage was driving a black Land Cruiser VX along the Southern Bypass from Ole Sereni towards Kikuyu when the vehicle veered off the road.

According to eye witness accounts, the car “veered off to the wrong side of the road, slowed down, appeared to be making a U-turn” and then hit the pavement.

Good Samaritans at the scene of incident rushed to the deceased’s aid when he requested to be taken to Nairobi Hospital.

Upon arrival, the insurance expert was unconscious. Efforts to resuscitate him bore no fruits. He was pronounced dead at around 9:47 pm.

The deceased served as a director at African Reinsurance Corporation and First Reinsurance Brokers Limited.

He also served as a board member of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance, National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Labour Advisory Board, Energy Regulatory Authority Commission among others.

