Gov’t Set To Conduct Another Huduma Namba Registration Drive – Rtd Colonel Oguna

The government has announced another round of Huduma Namba registration for Kenyans that will last for two weeks.

According to Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna, the new drive will target the people who missed out on the one-week extension announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta after the May 25 deadline.

He further noted that unlike the first time when Kenyans would do the registrations at the markets, this time it shall be carried out at the assistant chief’s offices.

Speaking on Thursday, Rtd Colonel Oguna explained that many people were unable to register during the first time as they did not possess the required documents like the national identification cars and birth certificates.

He noted that the government has taken that into consideration and will allow them to get the documents so that they are also able to register.

Additionally, he stated that by the time the exercise was stopped in May, 37.7 million people had registered and about 11 million people were left out.

At the same time, he told officers who were recruited to carry out the registration that they will get their pay this week.

He said the exercise took 52 days and that the payment of the officers was broken into four phases. The first phase was for 20 days, the second 15 days, the third 10 days and the fourth seven days owing to the extension by the President.

