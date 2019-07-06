Dubai Sheikh In Ksh400 Million Gold Scam Sues Wife at UK High Court For Stealing From Him

Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid who was allegedly conned by Kenyan gold scammers has now sued his estranged wife in the United Kingdom (UK) High Court.

The billionaire opened the case after his wife allegedly fled Dubai with his Ksh3.6 billion.

According to British media reports, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, who is the daughter of the late King Hussein of Jordan, left her husband and traveled to London.

However, CNN reported that they could not confirm the Princess’ whereabouts.

The princess is claimed to be a well-known international figure who enjoys close ties with the heir of the British throne, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

The case has been scheduled to be heard din London, at the Family Division of the High Court, and the subsequent hearings slated for July 30 and July 31.

Speaking to the CNN, the Royal Courts of Justice confirmed the court dates, but not the identity of the two parties.

“The case was last heard on the 22 May 2019 before Mr. Justice Moor and the case is next listed before the President on the 30th July 2019,” reads the statement from the court.

Sheikh Al Maktoum will be represented by Lady Helen Ward of Stewarts, a high-profile law firm in London.

Princess Haya is the half-sister of the King of Jordan and received a British education, completing a degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics at Oxford. She is a keen equestrian, representing Jordan at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney.

