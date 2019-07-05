in NEWS

Three Suspected Robbers Shot Dead At Marurui Area, Vehicle Recovered

Police have gunned down three suspected robbers in Marurui area, Nairobi.

According to the police, the robbers have been notorious for mugging and violently robbing residents in the area.

The three were shot dead upon confrontation with the police officer.

The officers revealed that a stolen car and weapons were recovered.

Two days ago, two other suspected robbers were gunned down at the Brookside Junction on Waiyaki Way.

The duo was a part of a gang of four men, who were caught trying to rob a motorist on that route.

The police, who were on patrol caught the robbers in the act when they tried to escape.

Upon confrontation, the assailants reportedly began shooting at the police.

Two were killed during the incident while the other two fled the scene.

Seven mobile phones from different companies and a toy pistol were recovered from the slain suspects in the Tuesday night episode.

The bodies were moved to Nairobi City Mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

