President Kenyatta Responds To Jaguar’s ‘Xenophobic’ Remarks(Video)

President Uhuru Kenyatta. / Courtesy

President Uhuru Kenyatta has during his private visit to President John Maghufuli stated that no Kenyan shall prevent Tanzanians from doing legitimate business in Kenya.

He said that he also expected Kenyans living in Tanzania to freely do business in Tanzania and also socialize without any trouble.

This statement comes shortly after Starehe MP Charles Njagua  was arrested outside parliament buildings by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over his recent remarks on the deportation of foreigners. The remarks have elicited mixed reactions, with some terming them xenophobic.

Jaguar was captured in a video telling foreigners trading in the market to vacate their business premises or be evicted forcefully.

“If they will not have gone back to their countries, as your MP, we will get into their shops and remove them and beat them then drag them to the airport,” he said.

This remarks sparked  reactions from Tanzanian member of parliament was irate over the alleged xenophobic remarks made by Starehe MP Charles Njagua Kanyi alias Jaguar.

Addressing the house, the legislator proposed a way in which the Tanzanians can deal with Jaguar’s remarks.

“There was one Member of Parliament who issued those threats, yet we are spending the time of the entire legislators in this nation to deal with that (making reference to Jaguar) one MP.

Here is the video by President Kenyatta:

