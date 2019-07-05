Police Now Blocking Family, Friends From Seeing Detained Dennis Itumbi

Family and friends have allegedly been denied a chance to see the State House Director, Digital and Media Communication Dennis Itumbi who is detained at Muthaiga Police Station.

According to family members and friends who spoke to Kahawa Tungu, the officers investigating Itumbi’s case, Ms Yvone Onyango and Isaac Ruto, have denied them access to Itumbi since morning.

Reports reaching Kahawa Tungu also indicate that a number of friends and family members have been camping at the Police Station since morning hours, but the police officers have remained adamant.

This writer also learns that Itumbi has been secluded from other detainees, and has now been detained in his own cell.

This follows reports that the OCS was interdicted today for allowing Itumbi’s friends and family members take selfies with him.

The OCS, Alphonce Kemengua, was interdicted following photos of Itumbi with the likes of Jacque Maribe, politician Josiah Murigu and his brother, David Itumbi, which have gone viral on social media.

Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a letter that alleged that there was a plot to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto, which the police said was fake.

He was arraigned in court yesterday, where he was detained until July 10 when his case would be heard.

However, his case took a new twist when in a replying affidavit he alleged that he had in possession video and audio evidence to substantiate the assassination allegations. The court however refused to admit the evidence, which Itumbi wanted shared in camera.

He also claimed that his life was in danger, and wanted to be kept under house arrest or transferred to State House Police Station.

