Meet British Designer Ozwald Boateng Who Had Bob Collymore Looking Dapper

Remember that Ghanaian tailor that Peter Kenneth was talking about during Bob Collymore’s memorial service?

Well, the man keeping the late Safaricom CEO looking dapper is called Ozwald Boateng. He is a British fashion designer born to Ghanaian parents in 1967.

The 52 year old designer has been a lover of since he was a young boy. He received his first suit from his mother at eight and was introduced to cutting and designing by his then girlfriend.

At fourteen Boateng was sewing linings into suits. At 16, the renowned fashion designer, using his mother’s old sewing machine, started designing and selling to his fellow students.

It is then that he dropped out of a computing course and switched to fashion and design.

He sold his first collection to menswear fashion store Sprint in London’s Covent Garden in the late 80s.

Some of his first pieces were also sold in Academy, Newburgh Street enabling him to open his first studio in Portobello Road and later staged his first catwalk presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

Boateng, then became the first tailor to stage a catwalk show in Paris.

The father of two has designed bespoke costumes for films including: Hannibal, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Tomorrow Never Dies, Sex and the City, Ugly Betty, Rush Hour 3 among others.

The philanthropist has designed suits for the A-list Hollywood stars including Idris Elba, Power’s Omari Hardwick, Will Smith, Jamie Foxx. He has also worked with Jidenna, former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand, Super Model Naomi Campbell and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Blair, who was also present for Collymore’s memorial service said, “I know that tailor, the man Peter Kenneth spoke about. I actually did have a conversation with Bob Collymore about that tailor. He is a great tailor.”

Why he still has a love for making suits, on his website he says, “The acknowledgement that style is an extension of one’s self culminates in the wearer having their own voice. The quintessential cut. A thought, a revolution, detail, concentration, pushing the craft of bespoke tailoring further.

Crisp and structured, exquisite artistry, innovative classicism.”

Boateng has also won multiple awards including the British Fashion Award for Best Menswear Designer in 2000.

