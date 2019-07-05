4,293 Unvetted Gun Owners Now Facing Arrests

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered for the arrest of all unlicenced gun-holders who are yet to surrender them to the police.

In a statement seen by Kahawa Tungu, the IG noted that those who failed to heed to an early notice that directed them to present themselves for the government vetting exercise will now be treated as “armed and dangerous criminals.”

He noted that a list of the 4293 citizens have already been submitted to all Reginal Commanders, whom he has directed to begin recovering the firearms and “make arrests with immediate effect.”

The IG exclaimed: “There are therefore 4,293 gun owners who are deemed to be in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

“As such, the owners of these weapons will henceforth be treated as armed and dangerous criminals. An operation to apprehend, disarm and charge the culprits will immediately begin.,” reads part of the statement.

Mutyambai also called on all firearm dealers to immediately declare and handover any firearms and ammunition surrendered to them by owners to the nearest police stations.

Last week, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i directed over 4000 unlicenced gun holders to surrender to police within the next seven days or be considered criminals.

Matiang’i also said after the conclusion of the vetting exercise, the government established that there were 33 registered gun dealers and shooting clubs but only 23 were inspected.

13 gun dealers had their licenses canceled, as the government approved 20 others to be operating the business in the country.

