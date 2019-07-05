Muthaiga OCS Interdicted For Allowing Itumbi, Friends Pose For Pictures Within The Station

Muthaiga Police OCS Alphonce Kemengua has been interdicted allowing digital communications strategist Dennis Itumbi take selfies within the station.

Mr Kamengua was interdicted for allowing Itumbi pose for pictures that have been shared widely on social media platforms with the likes of Jacque Maribe, politician Josiah Murigu and his brother, David Itumbi.

The photos are said to have been taken within the station.

He has also been accused of illegally sharing information about the case which touches on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination with the media.

Interdicted officers are paid half their salaries for a period up to conclusion of investigations.

“It is true that it has happened and I cannot comment further,” a source is quoted by the Nation.

Itumbi while appearing in court on Thursday asked to be held at State House, Muthaiga or Gigiri Police stations due to security concerns.

He is being held at Muthaiga until July 10 when his case will be heard.

