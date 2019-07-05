in NEWS

You Missed The Point – Michael Joseph Tells Kenyans Over “Racist” Remarks

129 Views 1 Comment

michael joseph
Safaricom Interim CEO Michael Joseph At Bob Collymore's Memorial Service. [Courtesy]

Safaricom interim CEO Michael Joseph came under fire after he eulogized his fallen friend and a hero of sorts, Bob Collymore as a “white man in a black body.”

“Over the last 15 years I went from being amused by this white man in a black body pretending to be a very serious corporate person to really becoming a serious corporate leader,” he said.

Michael, during Collymore’s memorial service at the All Saints Cathedral choked with emotions as he read a poem “My Funeral” by Wendy Cope.

Read: Bob Collymore’s Final Journey As Body Leaves Lee Funeral For Kariokor Crematorium (Photos)

Well, even as emotions run high, Kenyans wondered what the telco CEO who also holds other positions in Kenya Airways meant and if he really was being racist.

They said:

But according to Michael who is a cancer survivor, Kenyans missed the point and the remarks were supposed to be humorous as was Collymore who he described as a man with an “enormous sense of humour.”

“You missed the point and the humour!” he wrote on Twitter.

Collymore was cremated on Tuesday with only close friends and family present.

He is survived by four children and wife, Wambui Kamiru.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Three Suspected Robbers Shot Dead At Marurui Area, Vehicle Recovered
Parking Fees

City Hall Seeking To Increase Parking Fees To Sh400 Within CBD