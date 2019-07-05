Mediamax Set To Open A Luo Radio Station

Mediamax Network Limited, the proprietor of K24 TV is openning a new Luo radio station, months after launching a Mijikenda radio station.

According to a letter from the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK), the company has already been assigned a frequency in Siaya and Homa Bay counties.

The company, which has severally been associated with Deputy President William Ruto seems to be expanding its radio network across the country by opening several vernacular stations.

The new station, Osiepe FM, will be the seventh radio station for the company and will air on 96.8 FM frequency in the two counties.

In May, the company unveiled Msenangu FM in the Coast for Mijikenda, which was a rebrand of the PiliPili FM. The radio station would broadcast both in the local dialect and in Swahili, to accommodate non-locals.

PiliPili FM was previously owned by Najib Balala, the current Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary.

Other radio stations run by Mediamax include Kameme FM, Milele FM, Emoo FM, Mayian FM and Meru FM.

According to media reports, Mediamax which also owns People Daily (PD) free newspaper is also planning to launch Emoo TV, a Kalenjin television station.

