‘Mad’ Man Found With Ksh250,000 Cash, Consignment Of Banned Polythene Bags Arrested

Police officers in Bungoma have arrested a man suspected to be mentally ill after he was found with Ksh250,000 and a consignment of banned polythene bags.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Shikuku, was nabbed during a sting operation that included officials of the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Shikuku, dressed in dirty, worn-out clothes and with unkempt hair, was spotted speaking to himself near Kimilili Katiba grounds where he normally sells plastic bags, seemingly oblivious of the ban.

Speaking to journalists on Friday, Kimilili Sub-County Deputy Commissioner Joyce Onguzo noted: “The suspect was nabbed with around 15,000 pieces of banned polythene bags [that amount of money]. He is currently in our custody.”

The officer exclaimed that the suspect will be arraigned in court as soon as the police complete their investigations.

He is currently being held at Kimilili Police Station in Bungoma County.

However, according to the residents of the area, the mentally ill man is only pretending to be mad in order to avoid punishment.