Angry Khaligraph Jones ‘Storms’ Mpasho Newsroom – Video

Award-winning Kenyan rapper Brian Omollo alias Khaligraph Jones was in Radio Africa newsroom yesternight.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the seemingly angry Yego crooner stormed what he believed was the group’s Mpasho newsroom only to meet empty desks.

Disappointed, he’s heard throwing unprintable words.

In a rejoinder, Classic FM presenter Maina Kageni replied on the rapper’s post telling him that he was on the wrong floor.

“Hahahaaaa!!! 🤣🤣🤣 umechocha sana @khaligraph_jones …but you’re on the wrong floor my brother. Kuwa tu OG, nenda 3rd floor, ask for them before 9.00PM. Otherwise leave me alone, I am waiting for results from Lagos!!! ” the popular radio host wrote.

Mpasho is an online platform that mostly deals in gossip and stories making headlines in the entertainment industry.

However, what prompted the move remains unclear as a search on Jone’s recent stories on the platform didn’t reveal anything sensitive.

