Kenyans Urge Kibra MP Ken Okoth Not To Give Up Cancer Fight

Photos of Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth, who is currently receiving cancer treatment overseas, on Thursday surfaced online moments after he paid Kenya’s envoy to France a courtesy call.

Okoth, who is battling Colorectal cancer – a tumour that develops from both the colon and rectum –

, met Ambassador Judi Wakhungu to discuss matters development.

“Courtesy call from Hon. Ken Okoth (Kibra). He updated us on many issues including his impressive education projects & his plans for increasing them to reach many students. He is also keen to use Sports Diplomacy to expand his students’ horizons,” Wakhungu wrote.

Kenyans were quick to notice changes in Okoth’s health.

In a tweet in March, Okoth, who is never shy from commenting on his health, said the chemo treatment was terrible on his skin and immunity.

“Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. Chemo drugs brutal on the skin and immunity system, ” the post dated March 12 read.

From Okoth’s latest photos accompanying Ambassador Wakhungu’s tweet, many Kenyans seemed to agree with the statement.

However, many seized the moment to laud Okoth for the brave fight. They encourage the MP to continue taking his medication.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has since pledged to support a few Kibra residents to pay their legislator a visit in France.

“I shall be willing to sponsor and lead a delegation of pastors, imams and a few Kibra constituents to visit him in France and pray for our beloved Mp. Get Well Soon Bro. Just continue believing in God,” Sonko said in a Facebook post.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans moments after the photos surfaced online:

It doesn't matter how Ken Okoth looks right now.

I just utterly pray that he concurs the cancer devil. — G R A C I O U S 🇰🇪 (@derahdavid) July 5, 2019

Brother Ken Okoth ~ We are with you in Prayers. You shall overcome. — #The-WALL (@OneJacobKelly) July 4, 2019

We have faith and by the will of God all his plans will be completed as the previous were,No any other leader knows this hood Kibra and its people better than him..#WeshallOvercome — ALI HUSSEIN (@ALIUSSEN) July 4, 2019

I see courage, vision, focus and determination in @okothkenneth. — Vin (@vinmagero) July 4, 2019

The resilience and the way this man has accepted his condition is so sweet,some could be in deep denial by now

Honourable am so honored with your determination and courage to serve your people — James Jakadibo (@jakadibo100) July 5, 2019

Be strong in the Lord Mhesh, Our prayers are always with you. Thanks alot mum for findi time to check on this great man. Its well — Bram Sitati (@SitatiBram) July 4, 2019

One thing, this man never pities himself. He keeps on working harder knowing the battle is no longer his alone. I envy his balanced ideals. — Kimathi Njebi (@KimathiNjebi) July 4, 2019

Take it easy mheshimiwa! Continue with the good fight,never lose hope, we need proper cancer research, cancer must be defeated, we've lost one too many.May God help us all.Amen. — Tut-en-kamen: President of U.S.Africa 👨🏼‍🏭 (@Odhis_BerNaNdi) July 4, 2019

You are a fighter mhesh,continue fighting this monster.healing is your portion in Jesus name! — Wambui Kinyua (@maggy_dan) July 5, 2019

