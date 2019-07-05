in NEWS

Kenyans Urge Kibra MP Ken Okoth Not To Give Up Cancer Fight

Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Ambassador Judi Wakhungu in France on Thursday July 4, 2019/ Courtesy

Photos of Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth, who is currently receiving cancer treatment overseas, on Thursday surfaced online moments after he paid Kenya’s envoy to France a courtesy call.

Okoth, who is battling Colorectal cancer – a tumour that develops from both the colon and rectum –
, met Ambassador Judi Wakhungu to discuss matters development.

“Courtesy call from Hon. Ken Okoth (Kibra). He updated us on many issues including his impressive education projects & his plans for increasing them to reach many students. He is also keen to use Sports Diplomacy to expand his students’ horizons,” Wakhungu wrote.

Kenyans were quick to notice changes in Okoth’s health.

In a tweet in March, Okoth, who is never shy from commenting on his health, said the chemo treatment was terrible on his skin and immunity.

Napambana na hali yangu kabisa. Chemo drugs brutal on the skin and immunity system, ” the post dated March 12 read.

From Okoth’s latest photos accompanying Ambassador Wakhungu’s tweet, many Kenyans seemed to agree with the statement.

However, many seized the moment to laud Okoth for the brave fight. They encourage the MP to continue taking his medication.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has since pledged to support a few Kibra residents to pay their legislator a visit in France.

“I shall be willing to sponsor and lead a delegation of pastors, imams and a few Kibra constituents to visit him in France and pray for our beloved Mp. Get Well Soon Bro. Just continue believing in God,” Sonko said in a Facebook post.

Here are some of the reactions from Kenyans moments after the photos surfaced online:

