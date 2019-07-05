Janelle Monae, Lupita Fuel Dating Rumours As They Grind Up On Each Other (Video)

American singer, songwriter Janelle Monae excited the crowd after she brought out her longtime friend and Kenya’s own Lupita Nyong’o at London’s SSE Wembley Arena.

Monae is on her Dirty Computer tour. The crowd went wild as she introduced Lupita as her “queen” before they got down to her hit single “I Got The Juice”.

JANELLE MONÁE BROUGHT OUT LUPITA NYONG’O DURING I GOT THE JUICE AND THEY WERE DANCING STOP THIS WAS AMAZING pic.twitter.com/s1Y8y4c4S7 — shayma (@IoumiIIerr) July 2, 2019

Janelle just brought out Lupita at her gig and I have officially flatlined #janellemonae pic.twitter.com/wEQa7htAz5 — Brandon (@parxdiso) July 2, 2019

LUPITA JOINED JANELLE MONÁE ON STAGE TONIGHT AND I GENUINELY NEARLY DIED FROM EXCITEMENT pic.twitter.com/uSsqmuywqd — Harriet King (@harrietnking) July 2, 2019

The two who are said to be secretly dating and are in an alleged love square with Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson fueled the rumours as they spanked each other on stage.

Last month during the Met Gala, the actresses were caught on tape getting cozy.

The two have however been friends since 2014 and were first seen together at the Met Gala.

Here are a couple more times Monae and Lupita served “friendship goals”:

