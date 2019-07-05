in ENTERTAINMENT

Janelle Monae, Lupita Fuel Dating Rumours As They Grind Up On Each Other (Video)

159 Views

lupita, janelle monae
[Courtesy]

American singer, songwriter Janelle Monae excited the crowd after she brought out her longtime friend and Kenya’s own Lupita Nyong’o at London’s SSE Wembley Arena.

Monae is on her Dirty Computer tour. The crowd went wild as she introduced Lupita as her “queen” before they got down to her hit single “I Got The Juice”.

The two who are said to be secretly dating and are in an alleged love square with Tessa Thompson and Brie Larson fueled the rumours as they spanked each other on stage.

Last month during the Met Gala, the actresses were caught on tape getting cozy.

The two have however been friends since 2014 and were first seen together at the Met Gala.

Here are a couple more times Monae and Lupita served “friendship goals”:

[Courtesy]

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Kenyans Urge Kibra MP Ken Okoth Not To Give Up Cancer Fight

Three Suspected Robbers Shot Dead At Marurui Area, Vehicle Recovered