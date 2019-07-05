‘Toxic’ Jalang’o, Adelle Onyango Clash Over Upcoming Project [Screenshot]

Radio host and comedian Felix Odiwuor better known as Jalang’o was on Friday left tongue-tied after Radio Personality Adelle Onyango called him out for lying.

In an Instagram post, Jalang’o, who is known for his controversial comments on feminists, had posted that he was going to feature in Adelle’s new show dubbed #PursePective.

“Few moons ago with le siz @adelleonyango …she will be hosting me soon on her new project #perspective,” captioned Jalang’o.

The post didn’t augur well with Adelle who slammed Jalang’o for being toxic.

“First, it is Pursepective, secondly, I haven’t invited you so please do not allude to that. I still believe you have a very toxic view on femicide that I will absolutely not amplify on my platform,” Adelle shot back.

Embarrassed, the comedian pulled down the post, but not before hawk-eyed netizens took screenshots of the post.

Jalang’o, who works at Milele FM alongside the station boss Alex Mwakideu, came under attack in April after he posted a controversial message following the brutal killing of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi.

Ivy was reportedly hacked to death by her stalker Naftali Kinuthia outside Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In a post that he later deleted, Jalang’o alluded that Ivy deserved to die for cheating on a man who had heavily invested in her.

“People work soo hard for their money my sister! Do not exchange lies for a man hard earned money! My sister …my daughter when you decide to live beyond what your parents can afford be ready to pay the price that the owner of your lifestyle will ask! Men are born investors and when they invest in you they expect returns! If you can’t give the returns just live the life your parents can afford! And nothing is as good as you being able to afford that life!” the post read.

Then Kiss FM presenter Adelle led the camp of netizens angered by Jalang’o comment, prompting him to pull down the post.

In the upcoming podcast, Adelle will be seeking to engage both women and men on increasing cases of femicide in the country.

According to Adelle, both parties will be given equal opportunity to raise and respond objectively to the issues touching on gender equality and women empowerment.

