DP Ruto’s Firm Grip On CS Sicily Kariuki During Bob’s Memorial Leaves Kenyans Talking

The late Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Collymore’s memorial service has become the talk of town as Kenyans focus on different details about it, from the speeches delivered to the guests present.

Like norm, Kenyans were keen to notice every nitty-gritty detail that seemed out of the ordinary, and the handshake between Deputy President William Ruto and Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki left netizens talking.

The handshake took place at the All Saints Cathedral Church in Nairobi just before the memorial service began.

According to a picture of the two shared online, Ruto could be seen having an “extra firm grip” on Ms Kariuki’s hand.

In itself, the now described “firm grip” has elicited debate on the why DP Ruto firmly held Ms Kariuki’s hand.

Kenyans were haste to claim that DP Ruto’s handshake to CS Kariuki was intended to pass a message to her following the allegations that she was among the CSs who were having La Mada meeting aimed at plotting the DP’s assassination.

Here’s what a few Kenyans had to say:

The other CSs who are alleged to have been in attendance for the meetings include Peter Munya (Trade), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport).

Following the accusations, DCI detectives arrested Former Secretary digital, innovations and diaspora communications Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday afternoon as he is claimed to be linked to a fake letter on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination that was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

He has since been detained for five days as police investigate a letter he is said to have authored, which sparked off the claims.

In what is regarded as a new twist following his arrest, Itumbi now claims to be in possession of crucial evidence.

According to a replying affidavit in our possession authored by Itumbi, he says that he fears for his life, as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) coerced him to accept that he authored the letter.

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada at which discussions were held on the possibility of the assassination of an employer, particularly the Deputy President,” he said.

