Diamond’s Alleged Kenyan Sidechick Attacks Zari For “Copying” Hairdo (Photos)

Things were quieting down in the Diamond Platnumz world until, well, his alleged sidechick attacked his baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The Kenyan born woman, Vivian has bad blood with Zari for copying her hairstyle.

Zari has braided her hair, something that she rarely does and coincidentally, Vivian who is based in Germany has on the same hairstyle.

In a series of posts on Instagram, the dance choreographer accused the Brooklyn College director of stalking her hence the same hairdo.

“So I rocked this hairstyle few days ago not knowing I inspire some women out here! But how did she end up on my page? Mined on? Lol,” Vivian captioned one of Zari’s photograph.

“Just saying dear, whoever if you about to copy anything I do be sure it will work for you. Some of these things don’t come with the body or Face. Ok so not in a bad way but @teamzarithebosslady @teamzarirwanda come get your queen,” she continued.

In June, Vivian was forced to explain that there was absolutely nothing between her and Platnumz. She maintained that she and the singer are just working on projects.

“Dear TZ people am not the type to write or worry about what people talk about me. Am someone’s mum and wife this drama you all want to start won’t go nowhere cause I respect Diamond and he is a person I want to work with. Mbona kuaribiana majina tafadhali.

Diamond is someone’s man sijafunzwa na mamangu kuibia mwenzangu. Na nina familia. Hizi kiki sio nzuri cause now this is a person I’m to work with… please @the _origibaleast nakuheshimu sana and I would like to have the same respect back. This post just put it down thank you,” she wrote.

