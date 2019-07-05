New Twist As Dennis Itumbi Claims To Have Audio, Video Evidence On DP Ruto’s Assassination Plot

The case in Deputy President William Ruto’s alleged assassination plot has taken a new twist, with digital communication director at the office of the President Dennis Itumbi claiming to be in possession of crucial evidence.

According to a replying affidavit in our possession authored by Itumbi, he says that he fears for his life, as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) coerced him to accept that he authored the letter.

“I have an audio and video recording of material that could show, subject to investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada at which discussions were held on possibility of assassination of an employer, particularly the Deputy President,” he said.

Read: Dennis Itumbi To Be Detained For Five More Days At Muthaiga Police Station

Itumbi in the affidavit says that he is willing to play the audio and video in court, in camera.

He says that the investigators are trying to suppress him not to produce the evidence, and want him held at Kamukunji Police Station where “hard-core criminals are kept”.

Itumbi alludes that transferring him to Kamukunji could be a plot against his life, where criminals could be used to harm. He also said that police officers posing as custodees could also be used to harm him.

Read: Dennis Itumbi Arrest: Sleuths Target 256 Members In Tanga Tanga WhatsApp Group

He has applied to be released, or be kept under house arrest or be held at State House Police Station.

The digital communication strategist says they people who could be out to harm him are the Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti and Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, who want him to say that there is no assassination plot.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu