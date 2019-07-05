City Hall Seeking To Increase Parking Fees To Sh400 Within CBD

A proposal has been put across by City Hall to increase the parking fees in the Central Business District to Sh400 from the current Sh200.

Parking fees for non-commercial buses and lorries will be Sh1,000 while trucks will pay Sh3,000 in the central business district and half the amount in the residential areas.

The statement from county headquarters said that the reduction in parking fees last year has caused a drastic reduction of the county ‘s revenue as it usually raises Sh2 Billion a year.

“The reduction in parking fees for street parking fees was the cornerstone of the amendments last year and has drastically reduced revenue collections from daily parking and increased congestion within the CBD,” said City Hall.

The proposal will see motorists who park within residential areas cough up Sh 200 while those who park at the shopping center will have to pay Sh 300.

The ball is now on the MCA’s court to approve the proposals by City hall, last year they shot down the proposal to increase the parking fees reducing it to Sh 200.

