Jubilee Wars Spill Over To Ministries As Cartels Take Over CS Karoney’s Ardhi House

The ruling party has in the recent past faced various division wars with some members forming an alliance towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and the rest affirming their unwavering support to the deputy president William Ruto ahead of the 2022 elections.

According to reports, the wars and divisions have now spilled over to the various ministries with the Land Ministry being the most affected, arguably.

It is noted that despite Cabinet Secretary Faradah Karoney being the boss, there has arisen officials of the ministry who are capitalizing on the alleged differences between the president and his deputy.

The officials have consequently been accused of being out to fleece public funds.

With Karoney claimed to be allied to DP Ruto, the Ministry’s principal secretary Nicholas Muraguri is alleged to have been appointed to the position following his association to individuals surrounding Uhuru’s government.

The cartels have now been accused of “calling shots” at the ministry as they seek to portray that bad blood exists between Karoney and Muraguri.

Reports indicate that Muraguri is well connected hence despite being linked to multi-billion mega scandals at the Ministry of Health, he was still transferred to his current position without being charged in court.

The PS is stated to enjoy working relationships with members of the president’s family whom he helped land lucrative but controversial tenders at the Health ministry.

According to informed sources, the senior officials in the Ministry are collaborating with the director physical planning Augustine Masinde who is claimed to be the oldest official in the ministry to cut deals and fleece millions at the ministry.

It is claimed that Masinde was brokered to be awarded Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS) medal by the state not for exemplary work but for facilitating corruption at Lands ministry.

Masinde’s power of influence is not only felt at Lands ministry but also at National Lands Commission where he calls shots.

It is also noted that his name was remotely featured in the dubious payments of millions of shillings to Ruaraka land scam in Nairobi.

Additionally, informed sources say that the upgrading of the controversial Weston Hotel land file that saw a firm allied to Ruto use the title deed to get a loan from Kenya Commercial Bank to develop the project was masterminded by Masinde.

However, these are not the only troubles facing the Lands ministry as their offices in Kilifi have equally fallen into the hands of cartels.

It is claimed that police in Kilifi have launched a manhunt for Kotana Jomba who is a well-known land broker in Kilifi and Mombasa counties.

He is the leader of a dreaded gang that has been ruthlessly possessing undeveloped lands and building on them temporary structures.

The gang is said to have moved around Kilifi claiming ownership of any undeveloped land registered in the names of foreigners and later use fake land documents acquired fraudulently from corrupt land officers. Consequently, they use those documents to con unsuspecting buyers.

The gang members are stated to be armed with pangas and other crude weapons ready to confront any resistance.

The police in Mtwapa confirmed having received several complaints from the public concerning the suspects and have affirmed to the public that investigations are ongoing to arrest and prosecute the culprits.

