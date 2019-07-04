Wema Sepetu Taking A Break From Social Media As Raunchy Video Case Is Dismissed

Tanzania actress Wema Sepetu is one grateful person after a court dismissed a case in which she is accused of sharing an indecent video with the public.

Wema was arrested, detained for a week for violating her bail terms and released with a warning.

Fast forward to Thursday, the entrepreneur is free as a Kisutu Resident Magistrate court dismissed the case.

Her lawyer, Albert Msando announced the good news.

“Mahakama ya Hakimu Mkazi Kisutu leo imemfutia @wemasepetu shtaka la kusambaza video isiyo na maadili chini ya Kifungu 225(5) cha Sheria ya Uendeshaji Makosa ya Jinai na KUMUACHIA HURU. @wemasepetu alishtakiwa kwa kosa hilo Mwezi Novemba, 2018. Adhabu kwa kosa hilo ni faini isiyopungua Shilingi Milioni Thelathini au Kifungo kisichopungua miaka 10 jela au vyote,” he said.

View this post on Instagram Alhamdulillah….🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 . . . Suit @jm_international_collection A post shared by Wema Sepetu (@wemasepetu) on Jul 4, 2019 at 2:50am PDT

Also sharing the news with her 5 million followers on Instagram was Wema who noted that it has been a trying time in her life.

“Hakuna kipindi nimepitia wakati mgumu kama hiki wallahy… Nadhani nahitaji Break from everything… I’ll miss you guys..” she wrote.

Earlier on in the week, the former beauty queen complained of contracting a disease while behind bars.

“Kwanza mbu ni wengi, walining’ata sana. Nilipimwa malaria, uti na vipimo vingine, lakini ugonjwa haukubainika, alichonishauri daktari wangu ni kuwa ipo haja ya kupima vipimo vingine ili kujua,” she said.

She also noted that her doctors are yet to properly diagnose her and have advised that she tests for Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease.

“Hapana, wakati naenda mahabusu nilikuwa nimeshapona muda mrefu, matatizo niliyapata huko. Kwanza nikiwa mahabusu niliumwa sana na tumbo, kichwa na mwili kuishiwa nguvu, hadi siku natoka sikuwa sawa kiafya,” she said.

