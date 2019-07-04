Wambui Collymore’s Message To Friends Planning To Attend Husband’s Memorial Service

As family and friends of the late Safaricom boss Robert (Bob) William Collymore prepare to attend his memorial service at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday morning, his wife, Wambui Kamiru, has urged them, to wear bright colours.

Collymore, 61, succumbed to a rare type of cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, on the wee hours of Monday morning.

In a private message to Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange, Wambui appealed to those planning to attend the ceremony not to wear the usual black colour associated with mourning.

Mr Koinange, who was hosting closest friends of the late corporate leader during his JKLive show, said attendees won’t mourn Collymore but celebrate the gift of the life he lived.

The friends are former Presidential Aspirant Peter Kenneth, Standard Chartered Lagos Managing Director Lamin Manjang, CEOs Joshua Oigara (KCB) and Bharat Thakrar (Scan Group).

They reflected on the life of Collymore, remembering the moments they shared as friends and as corporate leaders.

What stood out in the show is how the former CEO was prepared for his death having battled cancer for nearly two years.

On Wednesday, Safaricom announced that all its shops across the country will remain closed between the hours of 10.30am and 2.30pm.

This according to the company is to allow all its staff to reflect on the life and times of the late CEO.

On Wednesday evening, Wambui penned a hearty message to friends and family who had reached out to her during her low moment.

According to Wambui, the warm messages paint a picture of the man Collymore was.

“It is a true testament to the character of the special man I was lucky to love. I can’t respond to all your messages but know that I have read and received your warmth. Thank you, ” she noted.

Wambui married Collymore in 2016 in a private ceremony.

Collymore was cremated on Tuesday in a low key ceremony at Kariokor cemetery attended by family and close friends.

