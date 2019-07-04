Telkom Ends 30-year Sponsorship Deal For Hockey Team

Telkom Kenya has withdrawn its sponsorship for the Telkom Ladies Hockey Team in what it called a “review of its brand assets strategy”.

The sponsorship was ended on May 31, according to a statement sent to newsrooms. It has been in existence since 1989.

During the period, the club has won 10 Africa Club and 21 domestic league titles.

Read: Safaricom Shops To Remain Closed For Four Hours In Honour Of Bob Collymore

“Telkom Kenya has been reviewing its brand assets strategy to align it with ongoing business developments. This withdrawal of Telkom’s sponsorship from the team, which came into effect May 31, 2019, opens up strategic and exciting opportunity for the team, as they will be looking forward to having conversations with potential new partners,” read the statement in part.

The company however said that it will continue supporting the team during the 2019 season, though partially.

“This review has impacted our long standing sponsorship with the Telkom Ladies Hockey Team, and significantly, the renewal of sponsorship for the 2019 season and beyond. During this phase, Telkom will be supportive in some capacities as it concludes a rejuvenation of its Corporate Social Investment and Sponsorship strategy,” added the company in the statement.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu