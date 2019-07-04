Sonko Declares Dandora Stadium Almost Ready For Matches After Renovations (Photos)

After months of a major face lift, Dandora Stadium situated in East Embakasi is now almost ready to host competitive matches.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko whose regime funded the work has said that they are only doing final touches before the facility can now stage local and international matches.

“We are finalizing the construction of the new Dandora Stadium in Embakasi North Sub-County.

“The FIFA standard stadium will be ready to host local and international football matches in the next Kenyan Premier League season,” Sonko said.

“My administration is also finalizing plans to renovate City Stadium and also construct 4 other stadia in Jacaranda Grounds, Kihumbuini, Kariokor and Woodley,” he added.