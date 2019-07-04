Safaricom Attributes Series Of Controversial Tweets To ‘System Glitch’

Safaricom’s twitter account was last night hacked, and used to send controversial tweets that caused a stir online, through its @safaricomPLC twitter account.

In one of the tweets, the hackers dismissed the government’s demand that the next CEO be Kenyan. The hackers urged the government first to improve management of corporate that were run down by Kenyan managers.

“Let the Government first improve management in NHIF, Kenya Airways, Kenya Pipeline, Mumias Sugar, Muhoroni Sugar and many other organisations that have deliberately been run down by state appointees before they can think of imposing their choice on Safaricom,” read the tweet.

Here is a screenshot:-

Its customer care twitter handle was also affected, with messages being sent seeking help on home internet.

The company twitter handle, which was was the most affected, went ahead to take part in discussions, especially on the arrest of Dennis Itumbi, posting satirical messages.

Here is one of the tweets.

Following the incidence, the company seems to have regained control of the handles, and has since apologised for the tweets.

“Good morning. We apologise for the series of tweets that went out from our official accounts last night. We had a system glitch that has since been rectified. Thank you,” tweeted Safaricom.

