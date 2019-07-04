Peter Kenneth Shares Bob Collymore’s Heartfelt Message To President Uhuru

As Kenyans continue to mourn the death of the late Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Collymore, there were plenty of praises that were poured of a man whose life touched more than can be counted.

During his memorial service held at the All Saints Cathedral, several people eulogized him in an event that was attended to by the who-is-who in Kenya, including President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on behalf of his friends, former gubernatorial candidate Peter Kenneth shared fond moments that the now popular ‘boys club’ had with the late CEO.

According to Kenneth, during what would become their last gathering together with Collymore, the late CEO informed the ‘boys’ which included Jeff Koinange, Lamin Majang, Bharat Thakrar, Joshua Oigara, and Kenneth, of the two other people who had paid him a visit days to his demise.

According to Kenneth, Bob informed them that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his predecessor Michael Joseph were also the other people who paid him a visit days before his demise.

Kenneth told President Kenyatta that Bob was grateful for his visit which happened on Tuesday expressing his appreciation for his gesture.

Additionally, Kenneth told Michael Joseph, who has since been appointed the interim CEO of Safaricom, that he equally appreciated his visit, where they shared on a lot of his concerns.

“On Saturday, while we were with him. He took us through two of his visitors last week. To Michael Joseph, Bob was overwhelmed by your emotions. When you visited him on Wednesday.

“To his Excellency the President, he was very clear that you visited him on Monday. Just to see how he was fairing on. He was more grateful that you gave him time to express how he felt and what he was going through,” Kenneth exclaimed.

During his speech, Michael Joseph shared an emotional tribute which he concluded in an emotional way as he tried to control his tears.

The 61-year-old succumbed to cancer on Monday morning at his home at his Nairobi home.

He had been battling with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) for almost two years.

Collymore leaves behind a wife and four children.

