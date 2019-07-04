in NEWS

New York Times Job Advert Sparks Anger As They Hunt For Journalist To Portray ‘Darkness’ In Africa

A job advertisement by the New York Times Publication has vexed many Kenyans who felt that the job description was a bit wanting.

The Publications appetite for journalists to cover conflict’ and ‘unexpected stories of hope’ in the region annoyed Kenyans on social media.

“The ideal candidate should enjoy jumping on news, be willing to cover conflict, and also be drawn to investigative stories. There is also the chance to delight our readers with unexpected stories of hope and the changing rhythms of life in a rapidly evolving region…” the advertisement read in part.

Kenyans on twitter said that the job description was looking for someone who could portray the dark times in the region as opposed to positive reporting on Africa.

Here are some of the reactions

