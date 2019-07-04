New York Times Job Advert Sparks Anger As They Hunt For Journalist To Portray ‘Darkness’ In Africa

A job advertisement by the New York Times Publication has vexed many Kenyans who felt that the job description was a bit wanting.

The Publications appetite for journalists to cover conflict’ and ‘unexpected stories of hope’ in the region annoyed Kenyans on social media.

“The ideal candidate should enjoy jumping on news, be willing to cover conflict, and also be drawn to investigative stories. There is also the chance to delight our readers with unexpected stories of hope and the changing rhythms of life in a rapidly evolving region…” the advertisement read in part.

Kenyans on twitter said that the job description was looking for someone who could portray the dark times in the region as opposed to positive reporting on Africa.

Here are some of the reactions

The ⁦@nytimes⁩’ job ad for Nairobi bureau chief says a lot about the kinds of stories they want from Eastern Africa… pic.twitter.com/esEeOMI18l — Ken Opalo (@kopalo) July 3, 2019

A reminder that the @nytimes already has a dubious reputation in Kenya: Ethics of publishing images of the dead https://t.co/5sO9BKgJW6 — Ken Opalo (@kopalo) July 3, 2019

"down throuythe forests of the Congo and the shores of Tanzania" are they looking for a journalist or Tarzan — Siniketiwe Hlanze (@Nicky_Hlanze) July 3, 2019

When someone sent me this New York Times advert, I had to read it twice just to confirm that the kind of journalist they are looking for is one who would just focus on the negative news in this region. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WpI8G2F00J — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) July 3, 2019

