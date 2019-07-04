Drama As Molo Residents Threaten To Discipline MP For Showing Up Drunk To Meeting

Molo residents were irate after their Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani on Thursday showed up for a meeting drunk.

The meeting was convened to discuss the menace that is alcoholism.

So drunk was Kuria that he had to be shown to his seat.

“We were surprised by what happened; our MP, who we look upto to help us deal with alcohol, came here drunk out of his wits,” said one of the area residents.

Another concerned resident said, “He has brought us shame. We used to love him but he his actions today left us in shock.”

Speaking to Nairobi News however, the legislator insisted that this was a ploy by his detractors to tarnish his name.

“I admit, l usually drink, but honestly, l could not be drunk on Thursday evening. That is a lie advanced by my competitors. I am a father and a respected leader l cannot do that,” he told the blog.

He was later whisked away by the police as residents threatened to discipline him.

