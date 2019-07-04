Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph Choked Up With Emotion As He Eulogizes Collymore (Video)

Safaricom interim CEO Michael Joseph was overwhelmed with emotions as he eulogized his friend and the late Bob Collymore.

MJ choked with emotions as he read a poem “My Funeral” at Collymore’s memorial service held at the All Saints Cathedral.

The poem he told the congregants, was a pact between the two longtime friends.

“Bob & I agreed that whoever would survive the other, they would read this poem at the other’s funeral…I am sad and heart broken to be the one reading this poem today…” he said.

'Bob & I agreed that whoever would survive the other, they would read this poem at the other's funeral…I am sad and heart broken to be the one reading this poem today… To the man I loved, fare well my friend' ~ Michael Joseph #RIPBobCollymore

As he read the poem, Joseph who will be filling the deceased’s shoes at the telco, paused a couple of times.

He remembered Collymore as the bravest man he had ever met with an enormous sense of humour.

“Bob was the bravest man I have ever met, with enormous sense of humour, he never wanted anyone to worry about him,” Joseph said.

A teary Joseph also told the mourners that his predecessor was the “only man I loved.”

Collymore was cremated on Tuesday at Kariokor. He is survived by his wife Wambui Kamiru and four children.

The Memorial service has been attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP William Ruto, former Britain Prime Minister Tony Blair among others.

