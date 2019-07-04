The man whose body fell from a Kenya Airways plane on Sunday in London minutes before landing at the Heathrow Airport could be an employee at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

According to the London police, the fingerprints of the man’s body have been sent to Nairobi as it is suspected that he could be an employee at JKIA.

The body of the unidentified man landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London.

The plane was flying from Nairobi to Heathrow when the body fell.

On Sunday KQ issued a statement noting, “The incident has been treated as sudden death and is now a police matter. The police have already been in contact with the Kenya High Commission to help identify and name the person.”

Speaking to the BBC, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) noted that investigators were using the fingerprints to identify the body in the incident that has since raised security concerns at JKIA. Additionally, the investigators are reviewing all CCTV coverage on flight KQ100 over the 24 hours before the departure of the plane. All the staff who also came in contact with the plane are being questioned.

"We wish to reiterate that safety and security is our priority and the Multi-agency Security Committee will ensure that all our processes and procedures are adhered to," said the airports' manager.