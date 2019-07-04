in SPORTS

Old Boy Frank Lampard Appointed New Chelsea Coach

lampard
Frank Lampard Appointed Chelsea Coach. [Courtesy]

Chelsea have appointed Frank Lampard as head coach on a three-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Lampard, a former Chelsea player who won three Premier League titles and the Champions League in a 13-year spell at Stamford Bridge, managed Derby County last season and led them to the Championship (second-tier) playoff final.

“I am immensely proud to be returning to Chelsea as head coach,” Lampard said in a statement.

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

