Kenya Roads Board’s Jacob Ruwa On The Spot For Allegedly Manipulating Tenders

The Kenya Roads Board (KRB) was established through an Act of Parliament, KRB ACT No. 7, in 1999 and was given presidential assent on 6 January,2000. The Act commenced on July 1, 2000 and the Board of Directors was appointed.

The board is comprised of members, both from the public and private sectors of the economy. It has eight members from the private sector and five members from the public sector.

On the spot however is the board’s executive director, Jacob Ruwa who has apparently been running down the place by manipulating tenders and pocketing bribes.

According to Weekly Citizen, Ruwa who was appointed to the position in November 2014, runs the show on his own and sometimes via trusted proxies.

The publication details that the civil engineer has in the works a plan to assign new handlers to active bank accounts that have over the years been run by KRB. This we understand is a ploy for Ruwa to unscrupulously control the accounts.

The board for instance, in February 2019 received Sh33.4 billion for maintenance of roads from the national government.

It is also said that he does not follow protocol. He allegedly awards tenders such as transport and provision of banking services to his preferred firms and getting rid of old motor vehicles without going through the procurement department.

Kahawa Tungu understands that Ruwa works closely with Lucy Gathika, general manager, legal and corporate affairs.

Ms Githika is among the very few officials that Ruwa consults before making important decisions. In fact it is said, she masterminded the tendering of banking services.

Ruwa also boasts about the manner in which he landed the plum job. He has been heard telling how his fortune got him at KRB.

He however does not get along with David Orwenyo, general manager, technical compliance, who could be eyeing his executive director post.

Also at odds with the KRB executive director is George Juma, head, information and communications technology.

The publication reports that Juma has often complained that his department is under-financed.

KRB controls road agencies, including Kenya National Highways Authority, the Kenya Rural Roads Authority and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

