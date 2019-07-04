in ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Juma Jux’s Alleged New Flame Following Split With Vanessa Mdee (Photos)

juma jux
Juma Jux. [Courtesy]

It is on to the next one for Tanzanian hitmaker Juma Jux.

Jux has been dating fellow singer, Vanessa Mdee until recently when they made public their break up.

During an Instagram Q&A the Cash Madame singer told her fans that she and Jux were just but friends but will always be family.

“Wewe na Juma mmeachana??” posed a curious fan.

To this Mdee said, “Ndio, lakini we are good friends and forever family.”

Well, it seems like the Utaniua crooner might have moved on to a Caucasian beauty only identified as Nayika.

The two have been vacationing in the Serengeti for the past couple of days.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juma_jux🇹🇿 (@juma_jux) on

Just a couple of days ago, Jux and Mdee released a song dubbed “Sumaku” which we understand was recorded way before the heartbreaking split.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juma_jux🇹🇿 (@juma_jux) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juma_jux🇹🇿 (@juma_jux) on

