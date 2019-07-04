Harambee Stars Jet Back Without Coach Sebastien Migné (Photos)

The Harambee arrived early morning on Thursday from Cairo, Egypt where they were bundled out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group level.

The senior men’s national football team jetted back without head coach Sebastein Migné who reportedly flew straight home in France.

Led by the skipper Victor Wanyama, the team largely avoided the media as they exited the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Kenya finished third in Group C and failed to make the round of 16 after registering a win and two losses.

