Francis Kahata Signs For Simba SC Of Tanzania

Kenya international Francis Kahata has penned a two-year contract to join Tanzanian champions Simba SC from Gor Mahia.

Kahata, who was part of the Harambee Stars squad which returned to Kenya on Thursday from the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, was a free agent.

For for seasons, the left footed creative midfielder starred for Gor Mahia, helping them win three Kenyan Premier League titles and reaching the quartersfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

Kahata has also been a key part of the Harambee Stars and was a cog in the team which qualified Kenya for the AFCON after 15 years in the cold.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu