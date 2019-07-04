Dennis Itumbi To Be Detained For Five More Days At Muthaiga Police Station

Blogger and communication strategist Dennis Itumbi will remain locked up for five more days.

Itumbi will be detained at Muthaiga Police Station as investigations into the fake Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination letter continue.

As he appeared before Milimani court magistrate Zainab Abdul, the blogger protested against being held at the police station due to security concerns.

Instead he pleaded with the court to place him under house arrest or be held in custody at Muthaiga, Gigiri, Kileleshwa or State House if denied bail.

The prosecution sought to have him remain in detention for 14 days to allow more time into investigations.

The magistrate did however note that 14 days was too long a time.

Itumbi’s mobile phone is also being forensically examined.

The case will be mentioned on July 10.

Police are also training their guns on a Tanga Tanga WhatsApp group, which they believe Itumbi shared the letter to.

According to reports, detectives will be pursuing 256 members in the group to record statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This, the police say is part of the investigations into the alleged fake letter that led to the summoning of several Mount Kenya leaders including four cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and parastatal heads.

The letter claims that a meeting was convened at Hotel La Mada behind the National Intelligence Service (NIS) headquarters to discuss how to “shore up support for the President in Mt Kenya and its diaspora” and the issue of Mr Ruto’s “assassination”.

It’s alleged that the letter in question was authored at a cybercafe in Lang’ata.

The communications strategist was arrested on Wednesday at a restaurant in Nairobi’s CBD area.

