Premature Arrest? We Have No Charges Against Itumbi Yet – DCI

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that they do not have any charges against digital strategist at the Deputy President William Ruto’s office Dennis Itumbi.

According to a source that spoke to Capital News, the officers at the DCI will be seeking more time to finalise investigations on the alleged assassination plot, and his role in either fabricating the letter or circulating it.

Itumbi was arrested on Wednesday afternoon as he is claimed to be linked to a fake letter on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination that was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

He was picked up by detectives while having lunch at a restaurant near City Hall and whisked to the DCI headquarters for questioning. He was in the company of his colleague and other friends.

“They (detectives) were about six. They just walked in and asked him to accompany them,” one of his friend who was with him at the time of the arrest told, “they did not allow him to finish his lunch.”

The detectives noted that they are seeking to determine among other issues his involvement in the penning of the letter, which led to the summons on three Cabinet Secretaries from Mount Kenya region over the alleged plot.

DCI boss George Kinoti revealed that more suspects will be arrested in the coming days, with a warning, that people must take responsibility for their actions.

According to the Standard, Itumbi who spent the night at the Muthaiga Police Station did not record any statement on the advice of his lawyer, Moses Chelang’a.

Speaking from the police station on Wednesday evening, Itumbi mentioned: “On the advice of my lawyer, I have not recorded any statement and will not do so until the police disclose why they arrested me.”

He then revealed that he had exercised his right to remain silent and declined to record a statement since the officers never informed him why he was arrested.

Another suspect identified as Sam had also been arrested by the detectives on Tuesday in connection to the alleged fake letter.

Itumbi is being arraigned in court today, Thursday.

