State House Intruder Brian Bera Freed On Ksh100,000 Personal Bond To Seek Medical Attention

Brian Bera, a young man who was shot last month while sneaking his way into State House has been released from detention at Kilimani Police station.

Milimani Magistrate Francis Andayi released Bera on Ksh100 personal bond to seek medical attention at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH).

Consequently, Magistrate Andayi, during the mention of Bera’s case on Thursday, suspended his plea taking until August 7 when the court will have received a report on his medical condition.

The fifth-year Jomo Kenya University of Agriculture and Technolgy (JKUAT), on Wednesday during his arraignment, pleaded with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kenyans and the court to pardon him for his irresponsible acts.

Bera said his incarceration had taught him a lesson.

“ … If they take me to Mathare it will be a punishment…I request that you forgive me …I will be like people of the New Testament,” he said.

The prosecution had sought to have the fifth-year student taken to Mathare Mental Hospital for medical assessment before he is allowed to take a plea.

On his part, Bera’s father, David Bera, pleaded with the court to set his son free on grounds that he was mentally ill.

“In February instead of coming home, he went to Mt. Kenya where he got arrested. The third incident happened in June 2018 again, when he walked from Kitale at 4am on foot all the way to Athi River for four days. We were able to get him and was admitted for two weeks where he was diagnosed with the disorder by a psychiatrist and from there he has improved a lot and as a family we were relieved.

“My request is for the court to allow me as his father to take him to hospital…it might take a long time for him to recover but detaining him in police custody will not help his condition,” the father pleaded.

Bera armed with a knife was shot on the shoulder as he attempted to gain access to State House on June 10.

The student, who claimed to have been sent by God, had posted alarming posts on his Facebook saying that he was in a spiritual mission.

