Bob Collymore’s Major Appeal To President Uhuru Kenyatta During Their Last Meeting

A lot has been said about the man the late Safaricom boss Bob Collymore was, but one thing that has stood out in all the tributes that continue to trickle in is that Bob loved his family.

In his speech at the All Saints Cathedral Church, President Uhuru Kenyatta shared his last moments with the late business leader.

The president, who was among a host of other leaders who graced the late CEO’s memorial service, revealed that after returning from a state visit in Canada, he honoured Bob Collymore’s invite at his home. They had a lengthy discussion that lasted for over three hours.

It’s at that point that Collymore revealed to him that he had a few weeks to live.

Read: Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph Choked Up With Emotion As He Eulogizes Collymore (Video)

” I’m going to break a promise I made to you over a year ago. I don’t think I have more than a couple of weeks to go. I’ve given up, I’ve tried everything and I have accepted my time has come, ” he told the President.

The two discussed on Safaricom’s future and matters the economy of the country.

According to President Kenyatta, the war against graft didn’t escape the talks that kept going on and on.

At the end of their conversation, Collymore had one special request for the President; to take care of his family.

Also Read: Peter Kenneth Shares Bob Collymore’s Heartfelt Message To President Uhuru

“My chapter is closed. You cannot do anything for me, I have sorted my life and issues, just take care of Wambui and my kids,” Collymore appealed to the Head of State.

He married Wambui in 2016 in a private ceremony.

Collymore succumbed to a rare type of cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia, on the wee hours of Monday morning. At the time of his death, he was 61 years old.

He was cremated on Tuesday in a low key ceremony at Kariokor cemetery attended by family and close friends.

Collymore, who is remembered for his impeccable leadership skills while at the helm of Kenya’s most profitable telco, is survived by his wife Wambui and four children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu